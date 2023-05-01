Puerto Bazar Kids At Los Mangos Library.



Today, April 30, the private initiative launches "Puerto Bazar Kids", a bazaar with different cultural events for children.



There will be stalls of handicrafts, supplies, cosmetics, utensils, toys, candies, food, ice cream, fried foods, clothes, paintings, books, artwork, cookies, didactic books, tennis shoes, costumes, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, key chains, backpacks, "Blackwork", "Neotraditional" and "Anime" style tattoos.



There will also be a space for a Mario Bros-themed photo shoot so that children can dress up and join the challenge to look like this great character from the world of digital video games and current main character of the movie of the moment.



Also as a way to support the community you can bring children's clothes that you no longer use to be sold and use the money to support these worthy causes that always magnify the hearts of those who hold the will to serve with love.

Another great attraction of Puerto Bazar Kids is the Teepee Camp which is a prototype of a Tipi of our native people but small. In this camp children can have fun playing inside and outside the houses.



And finally, there will be "Pintacaritas" (face painting), an activity for children to have fun playing at having their symbol painted on their face, ranging from a super hero to a tribal ornament that makes them look like their favorite characters.

And to close with a flourish, there is a stage where La Gata Foro Bar will present different performances to entertain children and adults, always with a comical and fun touch.

The Bazaar will be open until 7 pm at the Los Mangos Library.