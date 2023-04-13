Secretaría De Bienestar Initiates Change Of Cards



During this month the change of cards will be made for all seniors who until now had received their Pension Bienestar payment through a private bank, now they will have to do it through Banco Bienestar.



The purpose of this is to speed up the processing of lost cards and the generation of new services.



This institution set up the La Lija Sports Center in Puerto Vallarta to receive all senior citizens in order to allow them to do their paperwork without having to spend a lot of time standing around. We expect to receive around 100 procedures daily.



The support for senior citizens is $4,800 bimonthly and is for Mexicans and nationalized foreigners over 65 years of age. Hours of operation are from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.



Mexico is an inclusive country that is committed to the dignity, health and happiness of all older adults, which is why the Pension Program for Older Adults of the Welfare Secretariat is one of the Priority Projects of the Mexican Nation.



With a budget of 66,377 million pesos, it currently benefits 11,239,840 senior citizens, of which more than 15,000 are foreigners of Canadian and U.S. origin with Mexican nationality.



For more information on how to apply for the Pension you can call 3221073677 or go to the DIF in La Aurora neighborhood where the Integration Center for the Wellbeing of Puerto Vallarta is located.