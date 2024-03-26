Spaces With Soul By The Jalisciense Marco Martín.



Marco Martín is the founder of MM Interior Studio, a company dedicated to the field of Interior Design which has allowed him to explore, in a very personal way, a passion he has been cultivating since his youth. After studying architecture, he discovered the importance of interior design in creating environments. Interior design ultimately refines the work to offer unique experiences to those who will inhabit those spaces. Over time, he enriched his education with commercial design competitions in London, and worked in prestigious offices such as the Decoration and Image Department at the Velas Resort Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Prior to this, he also worked in a firm that allowed him to participate in the Icon Vallarta Tower project by the renowned Philippe Starck, which led him to establish his own studio. In 2011, he started MM Interior Studio based in Guadalajara City here in Mexico, and since then he has explored the residential field by carrying out projects for important Mexican entrepreneurs, as well as renowned projects in hospitality and services. Currently, after more than 10 years with his own studio, Marco explores corporate design with great success, as well as undertaking projects such as a furniture store in Los Cabos.



"For me, architecture and interior design are like a poem in which, through architectural and design elements, we can provoke those who occupy a space to explore and inhabit it in other ways," says Marco Martín.



Marco Martín's medium-term plans include creating a new line of furniture, which is being developed to transport these elements to other spaces as well. Definitely, with the store in Los Cabos, he has an expansion plan to soon take it to the United States, which is somewhat the idea of ​​continuing the consistency because hand in hand with his discourse, he takes design worldwide, and thus, make it known outside of Mexico. So, it is super important for people to see that there is good design, well done, and that production in Mexico is very beautiful and habitable, and it is not just what people normally believe.



Commercial topics are something that Marco is passionate about, he finds it super fun, he finds it super interesting; so, he wants to continue doing these projects, he wants to make more hotels, he wants to make more restaurants, etc.

The magazine QUIEN defined Marco as the "Psychologist of Space." He defines himself as a culmination of experiences that he puts at the service of his creation in the world of interior design. And the root of it all is thinking about how to make people feel good all the time they spend indoors, to achieve this, a good bed and a good shower are important; this transforms the experience of a room. He calls this Building Spaces with Soul so that they seek to improve the lives of those they shelter.