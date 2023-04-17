The Mexican David.



Without the height of the original, but of great size and quality, the David of Michelangelo Buonarroti stands in the Rio de Janeiro Park in Colonia Roma. In the middle of the gardens and surrounded by a fountain that bathes it all the time, this great work of art adorns and decorates a public space for the enjoyment of all visitors.



The Roma neighborhood is one of the most visited by foreigners living in the CDMX, with its art exhibitions, bazaars, cafes, restaurants and public sculptures; this neighborhood is one of the favorite to live and visit. Walking in the Roma is to enter the collective imagination of the minds that travel regularly, of those who dream of a better world, of those who surrender to the magic spilled in every corner.



Much of Michelangelo Buonarroti's work is exhibited in Italy, especially in Florence where he is a native of. He is the most famous sculptor of all times, so having a replica of his work in a CDMX park is, without a doubt, a gift that no traveler can miss.



The artist in charge of the replica is Joaquín Álvarez Ordoñez and finished it in 1976, year in which it was placed in this Mexican park, giving it a European touch that everyone loves, because in addition to the bohemian that manifests the work surrounded by a fountain, it also adds the mystique that characterizes every neighborhood of the Mexican national culture.