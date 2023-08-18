The Path Of Tao



Similar to Yoga, Tao is a discipline that originated in the Eastern world and made its way to the Americas to help reshape the way of living and facing the challenges of circumstances. Its objective is to guide individuals to live in a state of unity consciousness through self-awareness, utilizing happiness as a tool for self-realization.

Tao is a way of life philosophy that is deeply connected to nature and the organic world. In fact, it's something that any farmer or cultivator who interacts with the land can understand—the cycles of agriculture, the secrets of the metabolism of both the earth and the bodies of every living being.

When people continuously focus on external matters and solving problems outside themselves, they often neglect looking inward. True self-awareness can only be achieved by listening to oneself. Interaction with the external world becomes a test for anyone who studies Tao. Tao emphasizes that everything is in a state of constant evolution, continuous change, and human beings must adapt to this ongoing transformation.

Tao is inherently subjective; the method of learning, application, and reaching different levels within Tao is personal. One cannot expect the same outcome for everyone. Understanding this philosophy of learning provides valuable insights into educational methods in Western training institutions.

Tao is applicable everywhere—in work, school, the gym, at home, in restaurants, libraries, and in all interactions with the surrounding world. It's a spiritual discipline that transforms life by infusing spiritual perspective into every action undertaken. Yet, it's essential to note that Tao is not a religion; it doesn't involve deities. Instead, it focuses on wise individuals who have attained enlightenment and transformed into Buddhas, aiding others in their journey towards self-realization.