The Power Of Mexican Salt



Mexico is endowed with mysticism and one of the most important elements of this is salt. Chemically known as Sodium Chloride (NaCl). But the real salt, the original sea salt contains a large amount of minerals that bring an incredible amount of wellness to the physical health of human beings.



During the 80's, salt received the media's worldwide media blast, with countless lawsuits that caused salt to be treated as a poison.



This bad reputation lasted throughout the 90's but in the year 2000 with the paranoia of the end of the world, ancestral methods and native customs came to light again, among them, the use of salt for magical, mystical and spiritual aspects.

But not only the Mexican culture takes salt as a magical and spiritual element, for example, in the Bible we can find, in the Holy Gospel according to Saint Matthew 5-13 "You are the Salt of the Earth". This is how from the Judeo-Christian culture we can see that salt is a spiritual protagonist.



The full moon is approaching and the rituals of salt during the full moon, according to the ancient Mexican culture, serve to generate fortune, prosperity and strength. With this ritual, the native peoples chased away evil spirits, negativity and evil.



For Mexico, this type of rituals are special and are part of the culture that builds the community. Salt has an esoteric value that gives power to rituals, to meals, to cleansing.



Scientists are still investigating, but they have discovered that the relationship between salt and organs is not as direct as previously thought and that it depends on many other factors, such as the kidney's ability to excrete or conserve sodium as a regulator of blood pressure.



In terms of health, this is the component that most concerns experts. But both sodium and chloride are the most abundant electrolytes in the human body and their electrically charged atoms act on the nervous system and musculature and regulate both blood volume and pressure.

Salt is not bad, and in Mexican culture it is almost sacred, you can tell because a Mexican never passes the salt from hand to hand, he always leaves it on the table for someone else to take it, this is a magical, mystical and respectful reference.