"Therapies United Successfully Wraps Up Their Work In Puerto Vallarta"



Therapies United, a foundation hailing from the United Kingdom, has concluded another year of providing support for adaptive sports in Puerto Vallarta. Founded by Laura Brown de Rodríguez, a passionate individual who fell in love with the Mexican land during her vacation, Therapies United has made a significant impact on the local community. As a Rotarian, Laura returned to the UK and initiated a powerful social movement to raise equipment, materials, funds, and anything else that could be of assistance. At that time, she brought containers filled with materials such as wheelchairs, implements, accessories, and distributed them to various civil associations, rehabilitation centers, and centers for specialized care and adaptive sports in Puerto Vallarta.

Therapies United has donated sports equipment, swimwear, caps, swimming goggles, dumbbells, mats, braces, orthopedic devices, and more to "Deporte Adaptado de Puerto Vallarta" (Adaptive Sports of Puerto Vallarta). For the past 13 years, Therapies United has been sending therapist doctors from England to conduct their Halliwick AST therapy practices and specialized physiotherapy for injuries. Each year, these talented individuals spend one to five weeks in Puerto Vallarta, working with children with disabilities.

Last week marked the end of the Therapies United team's visit to Puerto Vallarta. They expressed their delight in meeting the children with disabilities involved in Adaptive Sports, and shared their love for Mexico, its cuisine, its people, its beaches, and its culture. Over the course of three weeks, they worked in different civil associations, providing care to hundreds of children from Vallarta. Until next year, Therapies United bids farewell to Puerto Vallarta, leaving behind a legacy of support and hope for the local adaptive sports community.