There Are 3 Branches Of Banco Bienestar In Puerto Vallarta.



The year 2024 came with a pleasant surprise for the residents of Vallarta who receive their social programs, as there are more than 40,000 people currently receiving their pensions, scholarships, support, and credits. For this reason, it is necessary to use Banco Bienestar, the only banking institution that manages these social programs of the Federal Government.

As a social bank, it promotes and facilitates savings among Mexicans, both within and outside the country, as well as providing equitable access to first and second-floor financing for individuals and legal entities, thus promoting financial inclusion. This is done with a gender perspective and taking into account indigenous communities. Additionally, it promotes the use, design, and encouragement of technological innovation to ensure better financial conditions and payment ecosystems for Mexicans whose access to banking services is non-existent or under unfavorable conditions. To achieve this, Banco del Bienestar has a presence in the most distant and highly marginalized localities, directly through an extensive network of branches, and indirectly through agreements or institutional and commercial alliances with correspondents and private companies, as well as cooperatives and savings banks. All this with the aim of being "the bank of Mexicans."

Since late 2022, the first Banco Bienestar was built, located at 602 Juárez Street, in the Centro neighborhood, but it was not until early 2024 when two more banks were inaugurated: Banco Bienestar del Pitillal, located at the corner of Ex-hacienda El Pitillal and Flamingo Street, in the Garza Blanca neighborhood; and Banco Bienestar de Ixtapa.

The goal is to be the social banking institution of the Mexican State that promotes universal access to financial services, for the inclusion, development, and full exercise of the human rights of the entire population, with the closest territorial proximity in the country's regions.