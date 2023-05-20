

This May 20 a Rock event will be held to raise food for homeless pets.



A rock concert with local bands for youth and adults with accumulated youth.



The street situation for dogs is a problem that has not been addressed by public policies, that is why through responsible societies and activist groups in defense of animal life have been given the task of bringing forward these projects.



On this occasion, a food company that produces processed corn has proposed to support this initiative with the youth.



La Tocada Pal Perro in its volume 4, has been developed with great success and expects even more audience for this occasion, since the problem in Puerto Vallarta has become even more conscious in the university youth that nowadays has been introduced in the search for solutions for the community.



Economic funds are required for the logistic expenses that will allow helping hundreds of abandoned dogs in the territory of Puerto Vallarta.



The appointment is this May 20th at 7 pm at the Rey de Oros hall, Calle Sierra Aconcagua #150 Col. Olímpica, very close to SEAPAL Puerto Vallarta.



You will be able to enter by paying $30 and handing in a bag of croquettes at the entrance.



Remember that saving an animal life is an act of Love and Kindness that, without a doubt, will have an impact on a better society and a New World.