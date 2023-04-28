UNAM, Mexico's Main University On Strike.



During this week it was decided by students and professors of the UNAM to stop activities in order to protest various requests made by the university to the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Government.



The National Autonomous University of Mexico is recognized worldwide; no less than the president of Mexico is a graduate of this university.



It was founded in 1910, during the most important revolutionary effervescence of the last century.



President Porfirio Díaz issued the decree for its foundation, but it was not until the six-year term of Emilio Portes Gil in 1929 when the project was actually carried out.



The university students' requests stem from the small changes that have been taking place for decades, gradually producing an increasingly difficult university education.



That is why the students seek to secure their Scholarships, cheaper Cafeterias and with more nutritious food.



They also ask for respect and an immediate end to gender violence, as well as measures to put an end to these practices that are being manifested in the facilities.



They also call for prosecution of the repression that the authorities are exercising against students who are using their legitimate right to protest.



They ask the government to increase the budget for education and less for the National Guard.



For the time being, the University is on general strike until the authorities respond to their many demands. For its part, the Chamber of Deputies is already working on an initiative to respond to the call.