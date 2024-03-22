

Every year on March 21st, World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated with the idea of raising awareness about this condition that affects thousands of people worldwide. Down Syndrome is the result of a genetic alteration, therefore it's not an illness but rather a lifelong condition. It also seeks to highlight the importance of autonomy and individual independence on this day, particularly the freedom to make their own decisions.



Down Syndrome is the result of a genetic disorder where a person has 47 chromosomes instead of the usual 46 that characterize a normal person. This simple chromosomal change alters the way the baby's body and brain develop, which can cause both mental and physical problems.



UNESCO has found that globally, 1 in every 1,100 babies are born with Down Syndrome and present developmental and motor delays from early years. Unfortunately, children with Down Syndrome may also have serious heart defects, visual impairments, and hearing problems.



Due to their features, people with this syndrome are often discriminated against, even though they have the same rights as everyone else. It's incredibly painful to see a person marginalized because of a condition beyond their control. Therefore, these types of commemorations serve to raise awareness, help, and contribute to improving this planet.



In Puerto Vallarta, there is the Down Foundation dedicated to providing assistance to those in need. Their facilities are located in the Las Aralias neighborhood, exactly at Tordo Street 158, and you can reach them by calling 3222249577.



A dignified life adds hope to the construction of a New World.