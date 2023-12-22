Zero Tolerance Points Activated Against Violence Towards Women



The National Institute for Women (INMUJERES) is dedicated to promoting and ensuring the full exercise of the right to live free from violence. Therefore, in Puerto Vallarta, the activation of Zero Tolerance Points has been encouraged to provide shelter and protection for women, aiming to unite efforts and build a culture that denounces and eradicates sexual harassment and assault.

Sexual harassment and assault are forms of violence that entail humiliation and intimidation. In Mexico, these are considered harmful to the health, integrity, professional opportunities, and human rights of those who experience them. Harassment occurs when there is a certain work-related hierarchy or power over women, which is used in a sexual or lascivious manner. Sexual assault happens in various circumstances and can range from a simple sexually suggestive comment to direct violence through physical acts that violate a woman's rights.

Often, there is a misconception that sexual harassment and assault happen because the victims, mainly women, provoke them due to their clothing choices or behaviors that might seem "flirtatious" or not firm enough when rejecting such behaviors. Some unfairly believe that they are justified, especially in cases where there was a prior relationship, labeling them as "intimate conflicts."

In Puerto Vallarta, the ongoing fight against the eradication of violence towards women is a constant task in which not only the government plays a role but also the involvement of civil society members, the business sector, and even the community itself is crucial. Everyone is united to support women in the beautiful municipality of Puerto Vallarta. Hence, these protection points for women have been activated, with one of them located at Gata Foro Bar, where under the leadership of Coral Arroyo, assurance and security are provided for all women.