100 New Patrols Are Flagged Off

Will also include motorcycles, which will be guarding the security of the municipality.



As part of his working tour of this city, the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, accompanied the municipal president, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, during the symbolic presentation of the new patrol cars and motorcycles that will be guarding and taking care of the municipality's security.

The ceremony was also attended by the governor of the state of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, and the secretaries of the federal Security Cabinet.

On this occasion, part of the new units that were acquired by the government of Prof. Michel were put into operation and it will be next Monday, August 1, when more patrols and motorcycles will be delivered and are ready to provide support to the community.

In addition, more will be added to the police fleet, as they finish being equipped, for a total of 100 patrol cars model 2022.

This symbolic flag is part of the actions that jointly maintain the authorities of the three levels of government in security matters, which will be strengthened to provide good results to the people of Vallarta.