Activists Against The Vehicle Verification Center Close The Traffic At The Entrance Of Puerto Vallarta



Activists from Puerto Vallarta mobilized today to carry out their protest which consisted of a partial closing of the facilities of the Vehicle Verification Center, however, due to the clamor of the attendees, they ended up closing the entire avenue, impeding the passage of vehicles.



For 7 hours, the protesters kept the road closed, leaving only cars with emergencies or ambulances. But the cars trapped in the closure ended up joining the protest.

After several authorities on behalf of the Municipal President showed up for a dialogue, they did not get any response and the protesters opted to request the presence of the Mayor. And so the hours passed until Michel's personal secretary and advisor showed up with the necessary documentation to close the Vehicle Verification Center.

There were hours under the sun and a series of anti-political speeches that encouraged the protesters, there was no presence of Councilors, nor Deputies; they were all civilians who chose to defend the cause.



Although, of course, many people were affected as many tourists missed their flights; with no passage, many workers were never able to get to their jobs. People walked from Ixtapa because the lines of cars stretched for miles.



The line on Highway 200 stretched all the way to Sayulita. It was 7 hours of peaceful civil resistance.

Although the Municipal President, who never arrived, ended up giving in and closing the Center, Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez sent an official communiqué assuring that the Center itself should continue to operate, ignoring the autonomy of Luis Michel's Municipal Government.