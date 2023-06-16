"Café Des Artistes", An Iconic Space In Puerto Vallarta



The name "Café des Artistes" signifies a way of seeing life artistically, both in the kitchen and in the world of art. However, the fundamental characteristic has always been quality. Taking care of the details is the work of Thierry Blouet, the creator and founder of "Café des Artistes," who greatly enjoys art and acquires visual artworks to accompany the nourishment of the body with the nourishment of the spirit.

What this unique restaurant seeks is the blending of atmospheres. Each room in the building has a different ambiance that transports you to a particular artistic atmosphere. What links these different spaces is the service of quality and elegance. The French nature of "Café des Artistes" contributes a French style to the food, but today it is a fusion of Mexican and French flavors.

With over 30 years of history in Puerto Vallarta, "Café des Artistes" is a symbol of culture, art, quality cuisine, and the special service that each team member offers to the customers. The restaurant has won important international culinary awards and is an important destination for both national and foreign tourism. Thierry is a globally recognized chef who has also organized the most important culinary art competitions in Puerto Vallarta.

It is a space that is necessary to visit and savor.