Campaign: "War Against Trash" In Schools



John Benus, creator and volunteer of the "War Against Trash" campaign in Puerto Vallarta.



He informed about the new program focused on the schools of Puerto Vallarta, where a new project will be carried out to reduce the concentration of garbage in the city, schools and beaches.



We are planning on this occasion to educate the children, going to the schools to teach them NOT to throw garbage in schools, streets and the sea among other important areas of this community", informed the director of the War Against Trash.



The way in which we will be informing will be through posters and propaganda to publicize the project, in addition to social networks and the press.



"The program that we will be carrying out with the support of the municipal government, as well as the department of education, of this dependence will be in the areas of school education".

They also made the invitation to volunteers who want to support this campaign, which will be reported where several local schools will be visited.



It should be noted that several reports have been received from avenues and neighborhoods where there is a large amount of plastic, including bags and bottles, as well as diapers and other objects, which is worrying to see more and more places with mountains of garbage, which if not addressed will reach the sea, where hundreds of fish and marine life are affected in its entirety.



A call is made to be conscientious before leaving garbage outside the contents and garbage deposits.



It is worth mentioning that Puerto Vallarta is a tourist city where thousands of tourists stroll through the streets, that is why it is important to keep this tourist destination clean.