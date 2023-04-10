Civil Protection And Firefighters Work On Accident Prevention Tousists



With the aim of safeguarding the safety and well-being of and well being of visitors and residents who enjoy this tourist destination during this holiday during the current vacation period, the Civil Protection and Fire Department will permanently Civil Protection and Fire Department maintains prevention and attention to the different citizen reports. to the different citizen reports, providing in the first four days of the Easter and Easter the first four days of the Holy Week and Easter operation, a total of 128 services were provided.

For this purpose, the municipal agency has personnel distributed in the Central Base and the substations of Las Palmas, Ixtapa, Joyas Pitillal, Gaviotas and Conchas Chinas, which allows us to provide a more prompt and timely and timely attention to the population, in addition to deploying elements also along the beaches, the

along the beaches, downtown area, tourist strip and rivers of the municipality, to provide immediate support to those the municipality, in order to provide immediate support to those who require it.

Of the total number of services provided to date, to date, 15 fires in vacant lots have been attended to, 13 home visits to the sick, 12 vehicular home visits, 12 vehicular accidents, among others of a general nature, in addition to issuing recommendations to visitors so that they can enjoy a safer vacation with your family a safer vacation.