Constant Vigilance During Security Operation In Vallarta



This operation will be carried out from December 17, 2022 until January 7, 2023.



It was implemented with the objective of providing security and surveillance to protect the integrity of national and foreign vacationers visiting the tourist destinations of the municipalities of Puerto Vallarta, Cabo Corrientes, Tomatlan and La Huerta, Jalisco, during this holiday season.



This operation is being carried out in coordination with authorities from the three levels of government, as well as the Port Captaincy, State and Municipal Civil Protection of the municipalities of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and Bahía de Banderas.

In order to provide timely support during the development of this operation, the Naval Station of Search, Rescue and Maritime Surveillance (ENSAR) of Puerto Vallarta will provide assistance.



It is important to emphasize that it is of utmost importance to observe and respect the indications issued by the Port Captaincy regarding the behavior of the sea in its tide levels, which are marked with flags; green color: indicates that the conditions for bathing, swimming or diving are good; yellow: means caution, due to sea currents and the possibility that the weather conditions may worsen; red: indicates that bathers should not enter the sea.



Authorities call on the population and visitors to follow the indications to avoid accidents.



It is worth mentioning that since the beginning of the operation in Puerto Vallarta, the city has been kept in order and tourists continue to enjoy the beaches of this favorite tourist destination.