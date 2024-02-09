Crocodile In Río Cuale.



After causing surprise for months, the crocodile nicknamed "Pancho" by the locals has become a tourist attraction as it sometimes appears at the mouth of the "Río Cuale" and sometimes even at "Playa del Holy". Photos, videos, publications, and newspaper articles have generated interest in this reptile that decided Puerto Vallarta would be its home.

Crocodiles once roamed across the Earth. However, today, their distribution is limited to certain areas of America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. Crocodile habitats include large rivers, swamps, and lakes. Due to human occupation and the effects of climate change, these ecosystems are highly vulnerable and disappearing. This is one of their main threats and has contributed to many crocodile species being considered endangered.

But Puerto Vallarta is a land of kindness and harmony for animals because the friendly people of our paradise are extremely protective of animals and tend to coexist with these predators, considering them part of the ecosystem. Crocodiles serve as a moderator to maintain balance as they prey on birds that could become a problem due to overpopulation.

Crocodiles, considered "Crocodylidae," have glands above their eyes and on their tongues that allow them to cry, shedding the excess salt from their bodies. Hence the expression "Crocodile Tears" (although they are not tears but rather a very effective method of controlling the salt concentration in their bodies). This characteristic has allowed some types of crocodiles to venture into the sea.

So, if you are a lover of adventures with crocodiles, you can find "Pancho" on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta, and don't be alarmed; he is not aggressive. However, we do not recommend getting too close; for safety, you should always maintain distance and avoid attempting to feed or touch him. Crocodiles are territorial and do not like to be disturbed; otherwise, they will seek to defend themselves, and this could end very badly. Fortunately, the people of Puerto Vallarta have become accustomed to dealing with "Pancho" and to caring for and protecting him rather than disturbing him.