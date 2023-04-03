

Located in a perfect paradise between the rainforest, the river, the beach and the mountains; El Nogalito is the hidden corner of Puerto Vallarta, a magical place of mysticism and full contact with nature.



With a river that crosses the heart of the community with a haven of relief and healing.



With a proximity to the sea that allows relaxation and full relaxation and enjoyment of human emotions.



With 235 inhabitants, this locality reflects the essence of the town of Vallarta before becoming a tourist place of international stature. It is located at 42 meters above sea level and has an alkaline environment provided by the influence of sea salts and rainforest plants.



You can always be accompanied by the sound of birds, and it is as if time did not exist, as if upon entering you were detached from this world and entered the magic of another dimension.



It is an ideal space to meditate, connect with the environment, discover yourself, that is, work with your own spirituality which is an appropriate characteristic for all living beings but especially for humans who have the ability to study this subject in depth.



El Nogalito is located 15 minutes away from downtown Puerto Vallarta, which allows you to be connected to the most visited city in Mexico. There are no hotels, but there are houses with several habitable apartments for rent. There is a beautiful small botanical garden and a couple of businesses that offer ecotourism.



If you have come on your vacations to Puerto Vallarta, do not miss the magical and spiritual experience that the temazcales del Nogalito can provide you with their ancestral percussions and their nights of magic and fun, not to mention the beautiful waterfall of the Nogalito River that will undoubtedly make you fall in love with its beautiful scenery.