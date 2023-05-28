Exceeded Expectations: Vallarta Pride March

As is customary every year, in commemoration of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, a colorful and festive parade was held in Puerto Vallarta to celebrate the 29th anniversary of the removal of homosexuality as a mental illness. Although the actual date of the declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) was on May 17th, this year's PRIDE VALLARTA parade took place on Thursday, May 25th.

The parade started in the vicinity of Agustin Flores Contreras Sports Unit and made its way towards the Malecon, ending in the Romantic Zone where stages were set up to welcome the contingents and offer them an artistic event. Companies providing hospitality services, gastronomy, bars, and various options for the community were present. Politicians and authorities who are part of the organization and execution of the entire event also attended. Over 50 vehicles adorned with artistic and historical themes, as well as a variety of projections to please the spectators, participated in the parade.

Each year, PRIDE is different from the previous one, both in the style imparted by its organizers and the participation of artists and companies with their floats. However, one constant difference is the significant number of tourists who travel to the city with the purpose of attending this event, thereby generating a substantial economic impact.