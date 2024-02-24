Fany Maldonado Is A Candidate For The Queen Of The Puerto Vallarta Carnival 2024.



Estefanía Ramírez Maldonado has been selected as a candidate for the Queen of the Puerto Vallarta Carnival 2024, following a rigorous selection process from dozens of applicants. There are now 8 beautiful young candidates, among whom Fany is one, who will compete in a beauty pageant on February 22nd, showcasing elegance, attitude, and knowledge. The winner will have the privilege of representing the Carnival during this time of Celebration and Festivity in 2024.

Let's remember that a carnival is a celebration that takes place immediately before Lent and has a variable date. Traditionally, this festival begins on a Thursday and ends on the following Tuesday. The carnival combines elements such as costumes, groups singing songs, parades, and street parties.

In Puerto Vallarta, the celebration extends until Tuesday to give life to "Mardi Gras," which is a series of celebration events related to typical Carnival activities, starting on or after the Christian holidays of Epiphany. The color, festivity, and ability to disguise oneself have attracted the LGBT community, which in Puerto Vallarta is a very large movement and has become yet another reason to celebrate in a grand manner.

Fany Maldonado is famous for her work as a film actress, but above all for her great work as a professional dancer, as she has filled the Malecón of Puerto Vallarta with talent and dance, and many hotels have had the privilege of hosting her shows. On this occasion, she will participate as just one more candidate seeking to represent Puerto Vallarta during this festive season.

Starting on Thursday at 6 pm, the beauty pageant will take place, followed by the LGBT pageant the next day, and on both days, everything will kick off at 5 pm with floats departing from the main avenue at the height of the Sheraton Hotel. The parade will make its way to the Malecón Arches where the beauty pageant will be held. From Saturday onwards, it will be a time of celebration, joy, color, and dance, with the winner of the pageant present every day.