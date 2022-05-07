"Flavors Of Vallarta" Event Is Unveiled



Within the framework of the double anniversary celebration of Puerto Vallarta as a municipality and as a city, the event called "Flavors of Vallarta" will take place.

Municipal authorities and organizers presented this Friday the details of the event, which will seek to please attendees with diverse gastronomic and wine tastes.

More than 20 gastronomic, restaurant, craft beer and mixology companies will participate in the event.

The event will take place on May 29th at the facilities of Puerto Mágico, where local inhabitants, residents and tourists visiting this beach destination are invited.

On May 31st Puerto Vallarta and its population celebrate the 104th anniversary of the destination as a municipality and the 54th anniversary of its elevation to the category of city

This event is part of a series of festive activities organized by the municipality around the anniversary of Puerto Vallarta.



The gastronomy of this port is very famous for combining different flavors in which a dish contains the fusion of Mediterranean and Mexican flavors, something that foreigners like, which is attracted by the gastronomy rich in flavors, resulting in an excellent fusion of flavors and colors.



Puerto Vallarta has an extensive repertoire of restaurants of all types of food, as well as experienced chefs with studies in gastronomy, besides participating in international events where the best chefs in the world participate.



And they merge their knowledge so it will be a great event.