Gas Stations With Social Commitment



Since 2015, the price of gasoline went from being controlled by the State to being a purely private sector action, but the IEPS factor which is a tax on gas stations, the price could have been regulated since that year. Now, since 2018, the price of Gasoline has been regulated with various strategies ranging from subsidies to the absence of the IEPS.



A new strategy to control the price of energy such as gasoline has given better results, despite the fact that gas stations, which are private companies, have been able to freely raise prices, the authorities of this current administration have been able to mediate by balancing a price, seeking that if it cannot be reduced, at least it does not increase.



One of the most successful strategies promoted by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is the "Who is who in the price of gasoline". That is why today we present to you the 3 cheapest gas stations in Puerto Vallarta according to PROFECO.

Servicio Marina Las Palmas S. A. de C. V. With a price of $20.99 for regular gasoline, $23.99 for Premium and $22.99 for Diesel. This gas station is located at Francisco I. Madero No. 109.





Costco Gas, Sociedad Anónima de Capital Variable with a price of $21.09 for Magna gasoline and $23.29 for Premium gasoline. Diesel is not sold here. Located at Calle Pez Gallo No. 134 Fluvial Vallarta.





Energía San Ricardo S. A. De C. V. With a price of $21.15 for Magna gasoline and $23.5 for Premium gasoline. Diesel is not sold here either. It is located at 317 16 de Septiembre Street in La Floresta.



In order for the community to have fair and moderate prices, the free competition of gas stations has become a noble gesture of businessmen by always offering the best prices and always competing for who offers a better price instead of the highest prices. In response to this good attitude, the federal authorities have given recognition to these socially responsible companies, thus encouraging goodwill.