Iconic Symbol To The South Of Vallarta: The Arches Of Mismaloya Emerge Majestically From The Sea.



The land of privileged nature, bathed in the blue of the Pacific Ocean, is all of the South Coast of Jalisco. If that were the main entrance to Puerto Vallarta, you would be greeted by an unparalleled natural creation from hundreds of years ago: The Arches of Mismaloya. A splendid vision emerges majestically from the sea, formed by immense rock formations in the shape of arches, as well as being a worthy refuge for marine flora and fauna. Perceived as the most spectacular natural attraction in the southern area of Vallarta, it is located between Gemelas Beach and Mismaloya Beach, just 25 minutes from downtown. For lovers of diving, snorkeling, and photography, an environment worthy of repeated enjoyment.

These imposing granite formations were called "las peñas" from early times; they were hills that formed part of the mountainous coastline. The force of the sea waves and time generated their erosion, wearing them down to give rise to the set of five amazing blocks that we now know as the Arches of Mismaloya, attractive to both locals and visitors alike. They have a height ranging from 5 to 50 meters above sea level, three of them in the shape of an arch, which were named: Arch Rock, Turtle Rock, and Devil's Rock. Around the latter, there is even a mysterious and somewhat eerie legend.

It is a remarkable captivating creation of nature, with an extension of about a kilometer round, considered the deepest waters of Banderas Bay with an average depth between 30 and 1600 feet. It also contains an extremely prolific biodiversity, highly interesting for biologists, for example. In this habitat inhabited by a variety of species from the Mexican Pacific, there are practically two worlds in one place. The marine world: with a population of manta rays, dolphins, brown octopuses, and a diversity of fish, to name a few. And on the surface, birds such as boobies and pelicans coexist. Could this be why it is so captivating?

It is also called the Marine Park of the Arches since 1984. However, the process for its conservation as a protected natural area with its magnificent ecosystem began in 1975. The area covers an area of 30 hectares. Every July 28th, the day of the Arches of Mismaloya is commemorated. By the way, Mismaloya in Nahuatl means "place where you can catch fish with your hands."

If you choose to arrive by land first, there are two options. The bus is taken on Constitution Street corner with Basilio Badillo in Old Vallarta or the Romantic Zone. Or by car or taxi taking Highway 200. A winding and undulating route where you can admire the greenery of the dense jungle vegetation that clothes the mountain in contrast to the spacious blue of the sea, sometimes deep, almost always infinite, competing with the celestial surroundings of the protective sky that covers it. Have your camera ready because on the way there is the Mirador de los Arcos, perfect for taking photos from another impressive perspective. In both cases, the stop will be in Mismaloya, a picturesque fishing village on the left side, on the right, the Barceló Hotel with independent access to the beach. There are boat services to take you to the Arches area. You can also experience the alternative of doing it by paddleboard or kayak. Are you up for it?

For those whose passion is the sea, it will be fascinating to do it this way. Feel the sun caressing your skin, the breeze carrying away worries to focus only on enjoying the journey to the fullest. In this modality, there are a variety of companies specialized in snorkeling and diving tours. There are boats of various depths, for a greater number of people, small or special groups. With plans and packa…