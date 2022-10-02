Jalisco Generated More Than 12 Billion Pesos The Last Summer Vacation 2022



During the summer season, which includes July and August 2022, Jalisco generated more than 12 billion pesos in economic revenue and received approximately 5.7 million visitors, with an occupancy rate of 56% in the State's main destinations such as: Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, Costalegre, among others.



Of the 5.7 million visitors that Jalisco received, 8% were foreigners and 92% were nationals, which means that approximately 455 thousand people of different nationalities and 5.2 million people from different parts of Mexico visited us.



It is estimated that Guadalajara received approximately 3 million visitors and an occupancy rate of 53%. The economic revenue of this destination was 5,219 million pesos.



Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco's main beach destination, received approximately 1 million visitors, with an average hotel occupancy rate of 72% and an economic revenue of 6,629 million pesos.



It is worth mentioning that according to information from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), more than 1,800 million people arrived in Jalisco, of which 1.3 million passengers arrived in Guadalajara, 28% foreigners and 72% nationals, which represents 4.3% more than in 2019. In the case of Puerto Vallarta, it received half a million people, of which 46.5% are foreigners and 53.4% are nationals. Which represents a growth of 38.2% more than in 2019.



And finally, the Administration of the National Port System of Puerto Vallarta (ASIPONA) reported that it received 39,931 cruise passengers during the summer period, which represents 21.8% more than in the same period of 2019.