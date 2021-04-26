Living Like a Local: Stuff, Stress & Crap  

You have to insure your stuff or you worry. So you buy stuff, then you worry about your stuff. Does this mean stuff equates to stress? Yet we all want more stuff, but we want less stress. Stress is bad. Or so they tell me. Stress will make you sick and eventually lead to an early death. So now you have stuff and stress. But now with Stuff also comes worry and fear. You worry your stuff could burn down, get stolen, break or worse, get lost.

So we all have Stuff. But how much stuff do we need? Well we need stuff to drive, stuff to live in, stuff for our kids to play with and stuff to protect the family and all the other stuff. You have expensive stuff, cheap stuff, plastic stuff, stuff from china, stuff from garage sales and stuff from the store. So now you have all that stuff, you need somewhere to put it. So you buy more stuff, so you can store the other stuff that you really won’t be using much, but it’s your stuff after all. At point the stuff could be turning into crap, but it’s too early to tell at this stage.

Now that we have all that stuff, again we worry about that stuff. Worry is stress, which all leads back to your stuff. So Stuff is stressful. And if Stress leads to an early grave, does that mean our Stuff is killing us? Does it really matter? We need stuff! We’re consumers, that’s what we do, we consume. We consume all kinds of stuff. Stuff like fuel and food. We purchase stuff so we can consume the liquids like beer or sodas, so now we need more stuff. We get more stuff so we can wash our clothes, make dinner and then watch stuff (or is it crap?) on our computers, cell phones and TV’s! Plenty of stuff there to see or hear. Stuff you can buy, stuff to clean your car or protect your stuff, store your stuff and even sometimes use your stuff.

But now that you’ve got so much stuff, the stress is mounting because once again TV through ads tell us that we need insurance to protect out stuff. The question is how much do I need to spend to protect my stuff? Naturally the more expensive and the larger the volume of your stuff will determine how much it cost to insure your never used much stuff, causing stress. Which of course means you have less money to purchase more stuff. Which in turn means your stuff addiction has to at least slow down a bit, or does it? How do you get away from stuff?

And when does stuff turn into crap? Like in the beginning of the article, maybe stuff turns into crap when you just store in someplace to get it out of the way. So there’s stuff and then there’s crap. So when does your stuff turn into crap (exactly) and does crap need to be insured? Is there a shelf life on stuff before it officially turns into crap? So now years later, how much of your stuff is now crap? So when your stuff is now crap, does that mean you have less stress with more crap? Which would lead you to wonder if all that good stuff which has now turned into crap, do we care about crap as much as stuff? We insured our stuff, but if it’s crap, why would we insure it?

So at what point is stuff crap? Could it be your crap is cool stuff to someone else? And if your crap is actually stuff why would you stop insuring it? Could it be Stuff and Crap are determined in the eye of the beholder? And once you learn your crap is cool stuff to someone else, do you save it? Keep it stored and insured even though to you it’s Crappy stuff?

What happens when you run out of space for your stuff? Do you rent more space or do you think out the crap that used to be stuff. But since you think your stuff could be cool crap.. Wait, check that, I mean if your crap could actually be cool stuff to someone else, now what? I mean cool stuff cost lots of money, right? So what is this crap worth to a guy who thinks it’s cool stuff?? Now we all know there are lots of people who will appraise your Crap making you think it’s cool stuff again. That stuff you’ve had in the garage for the last thirty years, the stuff you thought was crap has miraculously turned into Super Cool Stuff to anyone but you! So now you have more stress from your stuff, but the crap could be good stuff. So now stress is creeping in as you run out of room for more stuff! You’ll have to get rid of the crap, like it or not!

In the end we all have stuff and crap in our lives. The moral of this story is, get rid of the stuff that causes you stress because in the end, it’s all just crap anyway!