

As you are well aware, Puerto Vallarta has undergone constant renovations throughout its history, adapting to the social evolution that has undoubtedly brought unparalleled architectural gifts. One of these is the impressive Los Muertos Pier, named after the area it is located in—Playa Los Muertos. The origin of the beach's name is uncertain, with speculation ranging from pirate activities to a historical incident involving thousands of dead fish. Even to this day, historians do not unanimously agree on its origin.

The pier was originally built in 1918 to unload food and supplies for the fishing village of that time. Subsequently, in 1963, it was renovated to handle the loading of construction materials onto ships—a crucial development for Puerto Vallarta's significant transformation. It played a pivotal role in facilitating the transportation of materials for the filming of "The Night of the Iguana," a movie that brought worldwide attention to Puerto Vallarta, gradually turning it into a world-class tourist destination. In 1990, Don Juan Peña Dávalos, owner of the "Marsol" hotel, and other entrepreneurs contributed a significant amount of money to improve the pier. However, it wasn't until 2013 that it became the magnificent structure we know today, thanks to the architect José de Jesús Torres Vega.

Today, after 10 years, we can enjoy a magical place that extends 80 meters into the sea, featuring a spiral shape that, from a distance, resembles a ship's sail. It is a place to savor the sea breeze, with marvelous sunsets that, as night falls, illuminate with colorful lights, creating a very romantic atmosphere—ideal for a leisurely stroll with your partner.

Additionally, the pier serves the purpose of accommodating passengers boarding water taxis to nearby islands or those arriving from these destinations to purchase supplies and load goods from this conveniently located pier.