Municipality Invests One Billion Pesos in More Than 350 Projects



With teamwork with the state and federal governments, the municipal government of Puerto Vallarta, headed by interim mayor Jorge Antonio Quintero Alvarado, invested close to one billion pesos in infrastructure works that transformed the city, with dignified streets and avenues that provide better mobility and connectivity in the neighborhoods. There are more than 350 works, some of them still in progress, mostly roads, but also parks, sports and educational spaces, among others, carried out in the last six years, which have changed the quality of life of thousands of Vallarta's families. This is the result of the teamwork of the three levels of government, but above all the commitment of the current municipal administration with the citizens and the good management of public resources, by putting order in the municipal finances. In this way we were able to transform streets that for many years remained in the dirt; modernize avenues and build road axes to improve the connectivity of the city with the different neighborhoods and communities of the municipality.

Thus, Manantial Street was rehabilitated in the Buenos Aires neighborhood; Mexico-Mojoneras-Ixtapa Avenue; Los Poetas Avenue, which connects with Carboneras Street, also rehabilitated; and Las Torres Avenue, where the third stage is currently underway. Also, the rehabilitation of the side lanes of the Francisco Medina Ascencio entrance avenue, in the north-south direction; Viena, Francia and Niza streets, among others in process in the Versalles neighborhood; vehicular and pedestrian bridges in different neighborhoods, and many other works in El Pitillal, Las Juntas, Ixtapa, Las Palmas and rural communities of the municipality. Also noteworthy is the rehabilitation and improvement of different sports facilities, such as the athletics track at the Agustín Flores Contreras sports unit, as well as the municipal auditorium, the outdoor soccer, volleyball and basketball courts, and the frontenis courts, among others. Work is currently underway to modernize the athletics track and other areas of the Alfonso Díaz Santos sports unit, but other sports fields have also been rehabilitated, such as those of Infonavit CTM and Ramblases, among others. Different schools also benefited from the construction of domes or roofing of civic patios, for a better development and learning of students.