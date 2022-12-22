No Garbage On Public Streets



On December 24 and 31, the service will be suspended on the city's night routes, so the population is asked to collaborate with these dispositions and not to take out their garbage on the public streets on these dates.



The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta, through the Directorate of Municipal Public Services, informs that as in previous years, on December 25 and January 1, 2023, there will be no garbage collection service throughout the municipality.



Therefore, he calls on the general population and visitors to cooperate with these provisions and not to take their garbage to the street on these dates, to avoid accumulation and give a bad image to the destination.



Likewise, Pablo Sandoval Reyes, head of the Public Waste Department of the municipal agency, said that on December 24 and 31, the collection service will be carried out as usual on the morning and evening routes, and the service will only be suspended on the city's night routes.



That is, in the areas of Ramblases, Bobadilla, Playa Grande, Agua Azul, 5 de Diciembre, Coapinole, El Pitillal, Infonavit, Aramara, Versalles, Vista Hermosa, El Mangal, San Esteban, Barrio Santa María and El Caloso, and all the neighborhoods that comprise these routes, reiterating the call to the citizens not to take out the garbage during these hours.



Likewise, the official indicated that on December 26th and January 2nd, the collection will resume as usual in the established schedules, so he asked the population and visitors to take into account these provisions, respecting the dates on which the garbage will not be collected to avoid accumulation of waste on public roads.