Now You Can Acquire A Work Of Art At The Museum “Las Peñas.”



The artist Ricardo Saucedo, from Vallarta, presents his exhibition of paintings at the museum



“Las Peñas” in the Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe.



Recently the inauguration of the exhibition of the talented artist, Ricardo Saucedo took place and was presided over by the Vicar Francisco Aceves, who together with his guests cut the ribbon to open the entrance to the public to the exhibition that will be open for a period of approximately 30 days.



The paintings show different places of Puerto Vallarta, with the typical small town, the sunset and the tower of the church of Guadalupe with its crown on the tower, a beautiful detail that attracts the attention of foreign tourists who come to this port upon their arrival, especially the cruise ship tourists who are taken daily to the parish church to take pictures of the impressive architecture with which it was designed.



The exhibition shows in great part different places of Puerto Vallarta, with paintings in acrylic technique, in size 40X50 cm. Prices range between 3,000 and 4,000 thousand Mexican pesos. By purchasing a painting a part of it is donated to the church to continue with the construction of the church, with the areas that have not yet been finished, so the person who buys a painting is supporting the construction work of the church of Our Lady of Guadalupe.



The exhibition is open to the public during the day.