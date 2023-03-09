Peaceful Ride With Women Cyclists



A group of young women gathered for the International Women’s Day. The group of women left from Marina Vallarta, where the sculpture of the whale is located, towards the streets of Marina, in a circuit with other streets near the area, on board of bicycles, from there towards the airport.

These are the cyclists who ride in groups from the Marina Vallarta to the Malecon. On this occasion they did it just for this commemorative date in which only girls and young women participated.

It is worth mentioning that normally their route is along the Malecon, but on this occasion it was a different course, as it was a special occasion, in which they were offered a dinner at a local restaurant,

This is the group “Rodada de Altura”, made up of women.



Patricia Estrada, owner of Liv, an exclusive store for women, focused on cycling equipment and accessories and with exclusive designs for women, informed that it would be a special event in which after the tour they would be offered a dinner and a raffle of cycling equipment for the winners. Raffle of a complete cycling kit, helmet, jersey, tights, tennis shoes and gloves.



On International Women’s Day, the government along with other institutions carried out activities and held an event on the Malecon to recognize and pay tribute to the trajectory of exemplary women of Puerto Vallarta. As well as the Vallarta Institute of Culture and the Los Mangos Library.