Quimixto, Peace On Earth.



Although it is not the most beautiful season to show off Quimixto, even so, this paradise evokes the peace and tranquility that only nature can offer.



In the best season, the main attraction of this place is the beautiful and famous waterfall that cannot be missing in your list of beautiful places to visit.



South of Puerto Vallarta, in the municipality of Cabo Corrientes, you will find Quimixto beach, a place without the stain of tourist urbanism that will make you feel like in Paradise.



It has two access routes, through the highway to Colima and by boat over the sea. If it is by sea, you must go to a sea cab dock, the most common is in Boca de Tomatlan, where a boat will take you to your destination in just 20 minutes.



The inhabitants of this beautiful beach are very friendly, most of them are dedicated to transporting tourists that visit their land, some bring food and groceries from Puerto Vallarta and others attend daily to the hundreds of tourists that visit their home.



Of course, many people are dedicated to guiding tourists to the waterfall which is the most important attraction. But, in fact, the whole town is very attractive.



A curious fact about these beautiful people is the surprise on their faces when something new arrives in the village, since there are no industries there, anything new causes them surprise and admiration, perhaps that is why every book that comes into their hands is devoured by the avid villagers who have turned out to be very cultured and disciplined for reading of all kinds; although unfortunately there is only one elementary school, and unfortunately it only offers classes up to 3rd grade, leaving the other grades abandoned. Therefore, this town requires more attention from the authorities who govern there.