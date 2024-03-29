Safe Holy Week In Puerto Vallarta.



The security operation in Puerto Vallarta is active, with the aim of guaranteeing the safety and integrity of visitors and residents, as well as the attention and services required by the city during these Easter and Passover holidays. Thanks to the cooperation of Civil Protection and Municipal Firefighters, as well as the Commander in charge of municipal security and the Interim Mayor Francisco José Martínez Gil (Pepe Martínez).



Prepared personnel will be available to attend to security on the main streets of the city, with vehicles ready for any pursuit, and support teams distributed in different points of the city. The task of all personnel is to safeguard prevention and surveillance on beaches and access roads to the municipality's localities, to address any risk situation in a timely and effective manner, in coordination with the involved agencies such as the National Guard of the Federal Government and the elements of the Jalisco State Police.



The operation has been underway since Saturday, March 23, and will continue until Sunday, April 7, giving special attention to the religious activities that take place from March 28 to 31, which are also the days of highest visitor influx, assigning personnel for prevention in the delegations, where the traditional "Via Crucis" is carried out, as well as in the different Catholic temples of the city.



The entire operation will be commanded with an operational force of 76 elements to cover operational areas, risk management, aquatic rescue, and prehospital care, as well as 23 units distributed in different points and strategic areas of the city, to provide immediate response in case of any emergency.



Traffic and Roadway, Regulations, Municipal Services, Lifeguards, Red Cross, and Green Angels, as well as 500 support elements, have been declared ready to address any emergencies that may arise on roads and highways in the city.