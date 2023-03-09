Seapal Announces Proposals For The Exhibition “Transformarte En Agua”.



The urban mural exhibition “Transformarte en Agua”, an activity that will take place in the framework of the memorial week for World Water Day 2023, will select the ten finalist proposals that will provide their vision of water in public spaces.

The winner is Jesús Abel González Cardona, with the creation entitled “Sad Reality”. Celia Dexire Ayón Hernández with “Recuerdos que fluyen” (Memories that flow) ; José Jaime Barajas Rodríguez , “Preserving life” ; Laura Alvarez Villegas , “Mother Nature”, As well as Atahin Romero López “Limpio y Bello” (Clean and Beautiful), among other participants.



MURALS



The theme of the murals will begin this Wednesday, March 8, at various locations In different places such as the central offices of the organism in Francisco Villa Ave. Norte 1 Treatment Plant, on mojoneras, well 4B, Vallarta on Pavorreal St., elementary school 15 at calle Uruguay and Colombia, colonia 5 de Diciembre, among others.



The urban murals will contribute to improve the visual environment of the Port in high traffic areas, in addition to exposing their vision of the problems of water and the environment which will be useful to spread the message of awareness to the entire population.



This is intended to raise awareness the population in the care of the water, which would be a good message for the new generations, so that they do not have problems of shortage and suffer for it as it is happening in other states of the country.