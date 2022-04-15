Stations of the Cross in Vallarta



This week different activities will be taking place in different parts of the city, in which the Vallarta community and tourists can participate.



As part of the Holy Week festivities a procession took place, leaving from the Guadalupe Church to the Malecon, where the Blessed Sacrament was exposed. Hundreds of tourists came to be part of the event, it was a night of prayer in front of the Blessed Sacrament.



In addition, one of the activities that has attracted the most attention is the experiential Stations of the Cross, which was suspended for two years due to the pandemic.

During the celebration, the priest Francisco Aceves said a few words referring to the stripping of material things and to be simpler, to forgive our brothers, to do the will of God the Father who is in heaven and not to sin; he made a prayer.



He was joined by tourists and residents, who participated and sang, in addition to sharing and praying for the passion of Christ.



The Paschal Mystery refers to living the passion, death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus, so the priests Francisco Aceves and Roberto Cordero made an invitation to the parishioners to celebrate the activities around Holy Week, for which the Way of the Cross will take place, the exit will be from 31 de Octubre Street, behind Woolworth, and inside the temple.



The churches remain open for the celebration of Holy Week, and within the framework of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe, there will be contests, as well as different activities for the parishioners