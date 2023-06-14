Summer Vacation Course For Children



Every year, the Municipal Sports Council seeks to support children who do not travel during the summer vacations, and the best way to do so is through a summer course where classes are offered in karate, soccer, table tennis, swimming, gymnastics, basketball, boxing, athletics, among other sports.

The invitation is extended to all children in the city to enjoy the classes taught by the teachers in charge of these disciplines in this institution. It is expected that more than 500 children will enroll in the two sports facilities where these courses will take place.

The classes will be divided by age groups and three activities will be carried out daily to cover a total of 10 disciplines. Children should come dressed appropriately and bring their own food. The schedule is from 9 am to 1 pm, Monday to Friday.

The goal is to promote physical activity among children, primarily to prevent them from staying at home during the vacations. For more information, they are encouraged to visit the "Agustín Flores Contreras Unit" or the COMUDE offices at the "Alfonso Díaz Santos Unit."

Providing children with the opportunity to have fun and grow while learning through entertainment is a great gift for them. The emotions that sports and discipline evoke in children are fundamental for the development of healthy and happy individuals who will undoubtedly become new leaders in the community.