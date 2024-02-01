Sunsets From The Sea, A Panoramic Delight For The Senses.



Discovering the unique beauty of Vallarta and the Bay from the sea is an experience that captivates the senses. The distinct sound of the sea serves as a subtle guide, revealing the vibrant colors that frame the port, the surroundings, and the charm of the nearby communities via maritime routes.

Among the existing nautical options, there is a variety of tours to choose from. Likewise, morning, evening, or afternoon schedules offer the perfect backdrop for movie-like sunsets from the vast waters of the Pacific Ocean. An experience worth savoring. This time, I focus on the latter mentioned.

Imagine being able to appreciate the greenery covering the mountains of the Sierra Madre that surround this tourist destination like a natural fortress; dressed in dark brown with golden touches as the sun sets. The ochres and whites of the architecture that has distinguished and been emblematic of Vallarta for decades. Fortunately, still present in the downtown area. Also, the range of blues in both the sky and the endless sea, inviting admiration and enjoyment of that special blend of natural and urban landscapes in view. Combined with the gentle salty taste that traverses and permeates the skin with the swaying of the fading sun's rays. All of this as companions on the journey.

For this purpose, companies have boats with greater visitor capacity, as well as catamarans, yachts, or sailboats for small groups or couples. If you prefer more exclusivity, privacy, and comfort, there are options with shorter or longer routes, varying durations, and available promotional packages. Departures are generally from the API Maritime Terminal in front of Sam's Club and in the yacht area of ​​Marina Vallarta.

The offer is valuable, secure, specialized, and available practically all year round with options tailored to your tastes, budget, and, of course, your level of classic or adventurous spirit. Each option includes different features such as musical ambiance, the demeanor of the staff, beverages, national open bar, and snacks. Alternatively, with or without international open bar, exquisite formal dinner, splendid pirate shows, or a more personalized and exclusive atmosphere.

If you enjoy breaking away from the traditional, surprise your romantic, family, anniversary, graduation, or birthday event with an experience of this kind. Undoubtedly, they will enjoy it, and it will be memorable. This includes celebrating Valentine's Day, for an evening where the sea will be the perfect co-host.

Get your camera ready for surprises such as seeing dolphins in an enigmatic dance that delights both young and old. And, of course, legendary twilights. With a palette of colors that universal painters would have wished to possess. Shades ranging from turquoise to pink, passing through golds and oranges. Creating unique and unrepeatable evenings. A serene scene in sight that radiates and permeates imperturbably to the soul, filling the heart with indescribable sensations.

Feeling the sea breeze fanning your face during the chosen tour is part of the initial charm of an experience that connects with another panoramic view of the Bay and Vallarta sunsets. Ready to board?