The Beautiful Sunsets Of Puerto Vallarta



Puerto Vallarta is currently the most visited tourist destination in Mexico and this is due to its magical nature, its friendly people, the stories of every corner of the town, the varied food, the tourist developments, the beautiful hotels, the diverse beaches, the rivers, the mountains, the tropical jungle, but what undoubtedly attracts and captivates every foreigner are the beautiful sunsets that are unique in colors and an atmosphere that even seems to be from another planet.

It is spring and the colors of the sky become multicolored when the sun appears and when the sun says goodbye, it is as if it were saying goodbye to a day of work or a day of much activity.



The people of Vallarta are the children of the Sun, that is why they venerate these moments of immaculate contemplation so much. But the people who visit the home of the sun glimpse the magic and charm of an act of divine origin, which can only be guided by Mother Nature and touches the hearts of every spectator.



In Vallarta, whenever you are near the beach there will always be an air of mysticism that will sing in the depths of your heart, it is a song of Love, it is a song that touches your soul and invites you to reencounter yourself.



It does not matter if at that moment you are accompanied by many people or your partner, the mystical phenomenon will be a communication between the sunset and your own being.



My recommendation is that every day at 7 pm you go to the beach, to the boardwalk or to one of the many viewpoints in Puerto Vallarta and from the depths of your heart, you connect with the sunset until you hear its song within you and you can understand its message.