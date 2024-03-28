The Island Of Cats In Puerto Vallarta.



Cats are, nowadays, the most beloved and admired pets in society. Their popularity has grown so much that people of all ages seek to maintain continuous interaction with the popularly called "Michis." Even Puerto Vallarta has an island colloquially called The Island of Cats because there are hundreds of cats roaming and living in the wild on that island, but of course, protected by dozens of foreigners and locals who bring them food and protection.



It is very important that although cats do not behave like dogs, as they tend to be much more independent, they are attached to the love of their human companions. A cat can become ill from kidney problems if their human companion separates from them for a while; they become so sad that they begin to stop drinking water and eating, causing kidney problems that can even lead to loss of life.



Cats usually detest water and flee from drops, sparks, and baths. They have a keen sense of smell, which is why they detest strong odors like gasoline, vinegar, or onions. Cats are bothered by being forced to do things they don't want to do; rather, they like to be free. It is said that they cannot socialize with dogs, but it is a lie; when cats are raised with dogs from a young age, they do not generate any rejection and even consider them part of the pack. In fact, a cat that feels the pack firmly and sees strangers coming to the house will flee and hide for fear of strangers. Cats are very clean animals, which is why they spend more than half of their day grooming themselves, and not only that, they detest it when their environment is dirty or their litter box is dirty or when their water is not renewed daily.



The favorite activity of cats is sleeping, but they love to hunt, scratch, claw, and sharpen their nails, and they also love warmth like sunlight. Cats adore observing and contemplating through the window as they are always very curious, especially from heights.



The problem with the Island of Río Cuale in Puerto Vallarta is that the cat population has proliferated too much because, in addition to them reproducing naturally, there are people who abandon their cats on the island. Although there are organizations committed to sterilizing the cats on the island, they continue to increase. That is why it is recommended to adopt kittens, take care of them, and give them a home full of love.