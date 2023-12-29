The Last Full Moon Of The Year



The year 2023 for "Vallarta Today" has been a year of changes and evolution. Throughout this year, we have had three articles focused on Earth's satellite in various ways—sometimes astrological, sometimes astronomical—but always aimed at sharing knowledge, news, information, and creativity for the lovers of Puerto Vallarta.

On December 27th, the sky of Puerto Vallarta was filled with charm to showcase the special light of the Full Moon, the last Full Moon of this year 2023, also known as the Cold Moon, because it is the first Full Moon after the Winter Solstice.

With this astronomical event, we bid farewell to the year 2023. At this culmination point, the Moon reflected its maximum amount of sunlight in its cycle, although to our eyes, it may appear completely full during the following nights. This phenomenon that took place this year was endowed with its own name. In the case of the December Full Moon, it was named the Cold Moon. With this full moon, we will have enjoyed 13 full moons during 2023, a number that occurred because last August, the moon reached this phase on two separate occasions.

According to NASA, it's a good time to use a telescope or binoculars to observe and enhance the experience, allowing for an expanded and detailed view of the lunar surface. For optimal observation, it is advisable to view in the darkness of the night sky. Those with good visual acuity may be able to identify some craters larger than the Moon itself, such as Copernicus, Kepler, Aristarchus, and Tycho. Additionally, there are possibilities to observe bright ray systems emanating from these mentioned craters.

So, get your jackets ready and bring out the cushions to the rooftop because it's time to celebrate under the last Full Moon of December 2023. Life in Puerto Vallarta is, without a doubt, a great gift from the universe. It's time to be thankful for everything experienced and to dream of a new world for 2024.