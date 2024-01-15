

If you appreciate beautiful sunset views, panoramic scenes, and the experience of contemplating the horizon from elevated heights, you will be enchanted by the Linear Park Overlook.

This overlook is situated alongside the Pitillal River, on a pathway that the people of Puerto Vallarta have named the Linear Park. This is because it serves as a simple route for running, walking, and engaging in activities amidst the natural surroundings and the tranquility of a relaxing river.

With a history spanning a couple of decades, this overlook has undergone several repairs and continues to be one of the favorite spots for teenagers arriving from various neighborhoods in Vallarta. They come to enjoy the breathtaking views, capture photos and videos to share on their social media, showcasing the beauty of their beloved Puerto Vallarta.

In the evenings, couples ascend to the peak of the overlook to romantically contemplate the beautiful sunsets bestowed by nature. This, in itself, greatly contributes to sensitizing young people who, with the advent of the digital era and virtual life, have tended to distance themselves from nature. Today, few young individuals venture into real-life experiences, often becoming absorbed in their phones. However, the interest of young lovers in experiencing the companionship of a perfect setting prevails over technology. Undoubtedly, they cannot deny their senses, their ability to see with the eyes of the soul, the spirit, the deepest part of their being, which is Love.

Young individuals must always have spaces dedicated to them, enabling them to enrich their skills, values, virtues, and their ability to feel and enjoy life in a positive manner.

Finally, the overlook also serves sports enthusiasts who use its numerous stairs to exercise by ascending and descending rapidly, utilizing the structure to work on their physical fitness. Taking a stroll with family, with pets, or individually are other ways to enjoy this overlook.