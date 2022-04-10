Today; Recall Day

In the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood 400 out of 1,700 citizens have voted



In the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, a regular influx of voters was reported at the polling stations installed for the recall election of the President of Mexico.

At the 2:00 p.m. cut-off, polling place officials reported that around 400 people had come to cast their vote, who had to decide whether Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stays or leaves the Presidency of the Republic.

The polling places open in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood were sections 85, 86, 87, 89 and 90, where 1,749 ballots are available for citizens who decide to vote.

These sections are located at the "Los Arcos" elementary school, on Francisco I. Madero Street in the aforementioned neighborhood.

On the ballot, citizens will find the legend: "Mark the answer of your preference for the question:

1).-Do you agree that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of the United Mexican States, should have his mandate revoked due to loss of confidence or continue in the Presidency of the Republic until the end of his term?".

It should be noted that at the bottom of the ballot appear the two options between which the citizen who went to vote must choose:

1).-That his mandate be revoked due to loss of confidence.

2) - To remain in the Presidency of the Republic.

Those who wish to vote in this recall election still have time to go to the polling place indicated in the section of their voting credential. The closing time will be 6:00 p.m