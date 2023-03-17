Veterans And Legionnaires Will Receive Support In Puerto Vallarta



Legionnaire veterans from the United States, Canada and Mexico who live in Puerto Vallarta or visit this port will have a space to receive psychological and psychiatric attention during their stay in this city.



Members of this community met with representatives of the municipal government to discuss this important project.



The meeting was held at the restaurant La Capella, to raise funds for the construction of a Mental Health Clinic.



The construction of this clinic is necessary because of the large number of members of the American Legion who live here, especially during the winter season.



In this way they will have a place in commodatum to receive psychological and psychiatric attention, informed officials.



The meeting was held this Wednesday, where points were discussed such as the conditioning of the place, which will be given by the Legionaries, through fundraising, as this event that they themselves will manage and allocate in order to have this clinic.



The event was attended by foreigners from this community, such as Amado Salinas, Commander representing the California Veterans, as well as Jesse Cole Rivera, Commander of the American Legion, Post 12 Bahia de Banderas, as well as a large number of members of this community.



The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness.



It is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow servicemembers and veterans.