Walking, A Morning Pleasure That Vallarta Provides 365 Days A Year.



Feeling the sea breeze and the warmth of the awakening sun while walking along the boardwalk, is one of the morning pleasures that Vallarta offers every day of the year. Starting the day walking is a way to get moving that our visitors undoubtedly enjoy. Just like cycling along the Olas Altas area, downtown, and why not, part of the northern hotel zone.

Being in motion generates endorphins, well-being, mental activation, and the wonderful bodily machinery, regardless of the physical activity performed. Furthermore, exercise activities are diverse, catering to different tastes and providing ample choices based on age, life cycle, energy, physical goals, or possible medical restrictions. For example, walking induces caloric expenditure and encourages cardiovascular respiratory health.

Beyond setting a training agenda or sports regimen, it's wiser to do it whenever possible than not doing it at all. It's preferable to stick to your personalized plan consistently, making it a balanced habit that aligns with your lifestyle. It's not about becoming a fan or slave to fitness either, as excessive commitment can have negative effects in the long run.

The body has temperature cycles based on the circadian rhythm, being colder in the morning and warmer in the afternoon. Some recommend exercising between 4 and 7 in the afternoon when the body temperature is higher. However, this can vary as every person is unique. Therefore, it's more beneficial to establish your own schedule. Considering 150 minutes per week or 250 minutes of moderate to intense activity if aiming for weight loss. The latter also brings happiness without a doubt. In the case of desiring muscle gain, it's recommended to do cardio after following a personalized weight training plan.

In general, the benefits derived from consistent physical activity include increased energy levels, weight loss assistance, muscle and bone health, prevention or reduction of chronic diseases, improved self-esteem, reduced anxiety, depression, and stress, improved skin health, enhanced brain health and memory, promotes of a better sex life and performance, alleviation of age-related ailments, relaxation promotion, better sleep, and an overall sense of happiness. Are these reasons enough to get moving?

Certainly, it's unlikely for us to witness you enjoying morning or evening walks, perhaps accompanied by your pet. However, we are aware that the enjoyment and well-being you experience carry the special seal of Puerto Vallarta, your home.