XVII Edition Of The Thierry Blouet Trophy Is Presented



The event brought together experienced chefs from the region, who represent different hotels and restaurants, who participate in a competition with a gourmet dish and the gastronomy experts choose the best one.



Thierry Blouet and Gerard Dupont, president of the Culinary Academy of France, awarded the distinguished prize that any chef would like to have, the “Thierry Blouet Trophy”.



For the qualification of chefs, representatives of important hotels in the region, cooked different gourmet dishes, in a 5-course dinner, in which creativity, technique and gastronomic knowledge were taken into account.



The jury was represented by distinguished personalities of the gastronomic cuisine of Puerto Vallarta, who with their experience and knowledge chose the best to obtain the famous award of the “Thierry Blouet Trophy”. Marco Peralta, Ricardo Alvarez and Guillermo Gulf formed the qualifying jury.

The award ceremony took place in the new area of the renowned restaurant Café Des Artistes in Puerto Vallarta, attended by important personalities of the gastronomic milieu.



The winner of the First Place was Jorge Armando Andrade Madrueño – Loma 42 Bahía, the second place went to Carlos Arturo Hernández Eligio of Grupo Vidanta, and the third place was awarded to Alondra Nereyda Reyes Amezola of the restaurant “Tuna Blanca”.



At the awards ceremony, guests were delighted with the gastronomic dishes in a very chic atmosphere, in addition to tasting the wines that were chosen to accompany the dishes.



It should be noted that this event has been held several years in a row for its great acceptance in the gastronomic sector.