Actor Dwayne; Opens His Second Distillery In Jalisco

American actor Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” has just announced the opening of his second tequila distillery in Mexico under the Teremana brand (which is related to Tierra y Espíritu), located in the highlands of Jalisco, in the town of Jesús María.

It should be noted that, the former wrestler is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood and his triumphs are not only limited to the big screen, as the tequila he produces has had great success since he opened the first distillery in 2019.

He explains this through his Instagram account, where he recently posted some photos of the location and the process to produce the tequila, accompanied by Teremana CEO Jenna Fagma.

“As we build our massive second Teremana Distillery, we built these huge fermentation tanks where we take our liquid through a crucial stage of production (…) Our tequila is the cleanest tequila in the world, so our Teremana has a very clean, crisp and delicious flavor profile (…) Working, breaking ground and building.”

In his publications, Johnson also assures that he has not built this company to make a quick buck, but has the purpose of making the brand a legacy for future generations, following and taking care of the tequila preparation processes, the traditional way.

The Teremana Distillery is located in the town of Jesús María, in the tequila region of Jalisco, just two hours and 18 minutes from Guadalajara by car, according to Google Maps.