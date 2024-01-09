

In our era, exercising is highly recommended not only to look good and maintain an athletic physique but also to enjoy complete health for leading a balanced life. The best place to achieve this is a gym, something easily found in almost every neighborhood in Puerto Vallarta. But when did gyms originate?

Throughout history, humans have always felt the need to exercise, but it wasn't until the rise of civilizations that comprehensive physical training began. Records indicate that ancient Egypt engaged in exercises as part of army training. In China, during the Chong dynasty around 1122 years before Christ, the army strengthened itself through repetitions, lifting sacks of various sizes filled with stones or sand. The Greeks were the first to designate a specific place for exercise, not limited to soldiers alone. An exemplary figure is Plato, the renowned philosopher known for works such as "The Republic". Interestingly, his real name isn't Plato but "Aristocles"; he was nicknamed Plato because it means "Broad," denoting his broad back and shoulders. In 18th-century BC Greece, they cherished Fine Arts and especially the human body. This inclination is evident in artworks like sculptures from that era, portraying nude human bodies with robust musculature and highly athletic physiques. Exercise was a discipline deemed more important than grammar, evident in the legends and traditions of the Olympic Games—a testament to the significance they attributed to being physically fit.

The Greeks frequented the Gymnasium in the nude. Etymologically, the word Gymnasium derives from the Greek "Gymnasion," meaning "The Place to Go Naked." In ancient times, displaying one's muscles was taken seriously, and it was common for individuals with attractive bodies, regardless of gender, to be naked.

