King Charles Iii Y Camila Celebrate Their Coronation



King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom on Monday sent a message of thanks to the thousands of people who have participated in recent days in the events to celebrate their coronation, in which they praise the "support and encouragement" they have received.

"To those who joined in the celebrations, whether at home, at parties and outdoor lunches or at volunteer events, we thank you, each and every one of you," expresses the message released by Buckingham Palace.



"Knowing that we have your support and encouragement and having witnessed your kindness, expressed in so many different ways, has been the best possible gift at the coronation," the note stresses.



Charles III and Camilla stress that from now on they will continue to dedicate their lives to "serving the people of the United Kingdom" and the Commonwealth.



During a day declared a national holiday to commemorate the ascension to the throne of the kings, thousands of people participated today in volunteer events, animated by Buckingham Palace, as a form of celebration.



At the end of three days in which the nation's attention has revolved around the coronation, since the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, the king and queen today paid "special tribute to the countless people who have given up their time to ensure that the celebrations in London, Windsor and beyond were so happy, safe and entertaining."



The sovereigns' official London residence also released four new photographs of Charles III and Camilla, the first of the monarch seated on the throne at Buckingham Palace.



It also published images of the kings in the throne room, as well as a collective portrait featuring all members of the royal family performing official duties.