The SUAM Courses At CUC Of The UDG Are About To End.



SUAM is the University System for the Elderly, it is a special program where, in order to study for free, you must be over 60 years old, this at the Centro Universitario de la Costa, which belongs to the University of Guadalajara.



The purpose of these courses is to provide the tools to help face the challenges of their age, as well as to allow older adults to develop their lives more easily.



Among the many classes that the older adult students receive is the Yoga class, which is a discipline that helps them to know their own body, correct bad postures, involuntary movements, the use of breathing, psychomotor skills, awareness of internal energy and a long list of behaviors that will help them to live better.



Thanks to the knowledge of Yoga that reaches older adults through SUAM, it is possible to return dignity to the hundreds of older adults who cannot afford to pay for classes, or who are not accepted in other schools because they are over 60 years old. It is also necessary to point out that seniors are lonely people who like to share their life experiences, that is why, when they live with other adults or people of their age, they find more encouragement for life.



Finally, I would like to tell you that on June 23rd, 2023, the workshops of this cycle will end, so many older adults will have to stay at home again.



We invite you to consider them as they deserve and to create the conditions at home so that they feel loved, cared for and cared for.